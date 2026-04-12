What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kane County in the week of March 30?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $1.69 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 111 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $396,865. The average price per square foot was $224.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.69 million, three-bedroom home at 4N637 Pheasant Run Drive

The single-family residence at 4N637 Pheasant Run Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,690,000. The house was built in 1963 and has a living area of 2,905 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $582. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 24.

2. $950,000, single-family home at 3660 Broadleaf Avenue

A 3,967-square-foot single-family house at 3660 Broadleaf Avenue in Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $239 per square foot. The home was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 20.

3. $925,000, single-family home at 615 Marion Avenue

A 3,372-square-foot single-family home at 615 Marion Avenue in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $925,000, $274 per square foot. The house was built in 1984. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 23.

4. $895,000, single-family home at 107 Stevens Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 107 Stevens Street in Geneva. The price was $895,000. The transaction was completed on March 26.

5. $750,000, single-family home at 2542 Williams Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2542 Williams Road in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,132 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The deal was finalized on March 24.

6. $640,000, single-family home at 12663 Cold Springs Drive

The single-family home at 12663 Cold Springs Drive in Huntley has new owners. The price was $640,000. The home was built in 1999 and has a living area of 2,306 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $278. The deal was closed on March 19.

7. $640,000, single-family home at 618 Pine Street

The sale of the single-family house at 618 Pine Street in Sugar Grove has been finalized. The price was $640,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,840 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The transaction was completed on March 20.

8. $595,000, single-family home at 3622 Provence Drive

A 2,355-square-foot single-family residence at 3622 Provence Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $595,000, $253 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 26.

9. $585,000, single-family home at 602 Highbury Lane

A 2,218-square-foot single-family home at 602 Highbury Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $585,000, $264 per square foot. The home was built in 1991. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.

10. $570,000, single-family home at 335 Snowdrop Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 335 Snowdrop Lane in Elgin. The price was $570,000. The deal was finalized on March 23.