Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, March 30-April 5

A house in Kenilworth that sold for $10.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.
In total, 1,066 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $468,512. The average price per square foot was $267.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $10.5 million, property at 233 Sheridan Road
A 8,200-square-foot property at 233 Sheridan Road in Kenilworth has been sold. The total purchase price was $10,500,000, $1,280 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The house features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 25.
2. $7.15 million, single-family home at 719 South Park Avenue
A 7,514-square-foot single-family house at 719 South Park Avenue in Hinsdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $7,150,000, $952 per square foot. The house was built in 2021. The home features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.
3. $3.95 million, six-bedroom home at 458 West Deming Place
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 458 West Deming Place in Chicago. The price was $3.95 million. The house was built in 1890 and the living area totals 3,703 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,067. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.
4. $3.8 million, single-family home at 2138 North Seminary Avenue
The single-family residence at 2138 North Seminary Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $3,795,000. The home was built in 2017 and has a living area of 3,764 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,008. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 25.
5. $3.7 million, condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 6502
The sale of the condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 6502 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $3,700,000. The condo was built in 2022 and has a living area of 3,240 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,142. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.
6. $3.25 million, five-bedroom house at 316 South Oak Street
A 6,500-square-foot single-family home at 316 South Oak Street in Hinsdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,250,000, $500 per square foot. The home was built in 1907. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 12.
7. $2.9 million, single-family home at 928 Ashland Avenue
The single-family house at 928 Ashland Avenue in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $2,900,000. The house was built in 1913 and has a living area of 4,465 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $649. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.
8. $2.55 million, single-family home at 319 Claremont Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 319 Claremont Court in Naperville. The price was $2.55 million. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 8,549 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $299. The house features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 10.
9. $2.38 million, single-family home at 1931 West Cornelia Avenue
A 3,360-square-foot single-family residence at 1931 West Cornelia Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,375,000, $707 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.
10. $2 million, four-bedroom home at 2607 West Huron Street
The sale of the single-family home at 2607 West Huron Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $1,995,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 4,035 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $494. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 11.