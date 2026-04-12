Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, March 30-April 5

A house in Kenilworth that sold for $10.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.

In total, 1,066 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $468,512. The average price per square foot was $267.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $10.5 million, property at 233 Sheridan Road

A 8,200-square-foot property at 233 Sheridan Road in Kenilworth has been sold. The total purchase price was $10,500,000, $1,280 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The house features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 25.

2. $7.15 million, single-family home at 719 South Park Avenue

A 7,514-square-foot single-family house at 719 South Park Avenue in Hinsdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $7,150,000, $952 per square foot. The house was built in 2021. The home features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $3.95 million, six-bedroom home at 458 West Deming Place

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 458 West Deming Place in Chicago. The price was $3.95 million. The house was built in 1890 and the living area totals 3,703 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,067. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $3.8 million, single-family home at 2138 North Seminary Avenue

The single-family residence at 2138 North Seminary Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $3,795,000. The home was built in 2017 and has a living area of 3,764 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,008. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $3.7 million, condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 6502

The sale of the condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 6502 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $3,700,000. The condo was built in 2022 and has a living area of 3,240 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,142. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $3.25 million, five-bedroom house at 316 South Oak Street

A 6,500-square-foot single-family home at 316 South Oak Street in Hinsdale has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,250,000, $500 per square foot. The home was built in 1907. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $2.9 million, single-family home at 928 Ashland Avenue

The single-family house at 928 Ashland Avenue in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $2,900,000. The house was built in 1913 and has a living area of 4,465 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $649. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 24.

8. $2.55 million, single-family home at 319 Claremont Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 319 Claremont Court in Naperville. The price was $2.55 million. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 8,549 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $299. The house features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $2.38 million, single-family home at 1931 West Cornelia Avenue

A 3,360-square-foot single-family residence at 1931 West Cornelia Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,375,000, $707 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $2 million, four-bedroom home at 2607 West Huron Street

The sale of the single-family home at 2607 West Huron Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $1,995,000. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 4,035 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $494. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 11.