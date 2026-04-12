How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Will County, reported March 30 to April 5?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

In total, 162 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $360,295. The average price per square foot was $204.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.2 million, single-family home at 3759 Timber Creek Lane

A 4,069-square-foot single-family home at 3759 Timber Creek Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,195,000, $294 per square foot. The home was built in 2013. The deal was finalized on March 16.

2. $900,000, single-family home at 2652 Charlestowne Lane

The single-family residence at 2652 Charlestowne Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $900,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 3,516 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The deal was closed on March 18.

3. $886,000, single-family home at 16109 Gamay Drive

A 5,963-square-foot single-family house at 16109 Gamay Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $886,000, $149 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 17.

4. $830,000, single-family home at 3816 Grassmere Road

The sale of the single-family home at 3816 Grassmere Road in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $830,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,959 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $281. The deal was closed on March 23.

5. $825,000, townhouse at 22864 Harbour Lane

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 22864 Harbour Lane in Plainfield. The price was $825,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 2,222 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $371. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 16.

6. $821,000, four-bedroom house at 2697 Fox River Lane

The single-family house at 2697 Fox River Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $821,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,170 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 20.

7. $800,000, single-family home at 3520 Timber Creek Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 3520 Timber Creek Lane in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $800,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 4,358 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $184. The deal was closed on March 17.

8. $750,000, single-family home at 16665 West Merc Lane

A 2,404-square-foot single-family home at 16665 West Merc Lane in Lockport has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $312 per square foot. The home was built in 2008. The house features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

9. $700,000, single-family home at 4507 Barr Creek Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4507 Barr Creek Lane in Naperville. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 2,392 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $293. The transaction was completed on March 24.

10. $700,000, single-family home at 24029 South Highland Drive

A 3,136-square-foot single-family house at 24029 South Highland Drive in Manhattan has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $223 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 17.