How much did the 10 most expensive properties sell for in DeKalb County, reported in the week of March 30?

A rural residence in Earlville that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 40 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $317,525. The average price per square foot was $257.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $900,000, property at 5065 East Sleepy Hollow Road

The sale of the property at 5065 East Sleepy Hollow Road in Earlville has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The property was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,522 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17.

2. $538,000, single-family home at 17128 Lukens Road, Unit 1400E

A 870-square-foot single-family residence at 17128 Lukens Road, Unit 1400E in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $538,000, $618 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 18.

3. $458,000, condominium at 24 Kloe Lane

The condominium at 24 Kloe Lane in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $458,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

4. $450,000, single-family home at 430 East Ann Street

The single-family residence at 430 East Ann Street in Somonauk has new owners. The price was $450,000. The deal was closed on March 17.

5. $450,000, single-family home at 1126 Arneita Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1126 Arneita Street in Sycamore. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 1,549 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $291. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

6. $430,000, rural residence at 7749 Snake Road

The property at 7749 Snake Road in Kingston has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000. The transaction was completed on March 12.

7. $415,000, single-family home at 1122 Yorkshire Drive S

A 1,149-square-foot single-family residence at 1122 Yorkshire Drive S in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $415,000, $361 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The home features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

8. $400,000, property at 1303 Oak Bend Road

The sale of the property at 1303 Oak Bend Road in Sandwich has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The transaction was completed on March 9.

9. $381,000, property at 212 Saint Andrews Drive

The property at 212 Saint Andrews Drive in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $381,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

10. $380,000, single-family home at 909 West Northwind Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 909 West Northwind Drive in Sandwich. The price was $380,000. The deal was finalized on March 18.