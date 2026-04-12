Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

How much did the 10 most expensive properties sell for in DeKalb County, reported in the week of March 30?

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A rural residence in Earlville that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 40 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $317,525. The average price per square foot was $257.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $900,000, property at 5065 East Sleepy Hollow Road

The sale of the property at 5065 East Sleepy Hollow Road in Earlville has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The property was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,522 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 17.

2. $538,000, single-family home at 17128 Lukens Road, Unit 1400E

A 870-square-foot single-family residence at 17128 Lukens Road, Unit 1400E in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $538,000, $618 per square foot. The home was built in 1900. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 18.

3. $458,000, condominium at 24 Kloe Lane

The condominium at 24 Kloe Lane in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $458,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

4. $450,000, single-family home at 430 East Ann Street

The single-family residence at 430 East Ann Street in Somonauk has new owners. The price was $450,000. The deal was closed on March 17.

5. $450,000, single-family home at 1126 Arneita Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1126 Arneita Street in Sycamore. The price was $450,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 1,549 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $291. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

6. $430,000, rural residence at 7749 Snake Road

The property at 7749 Snake Road in Kingston has been sold. The total purchase price was $430,000. The transaction was completed on March 12.

7. $415,000, single-family home at 1122 Yorkshire Drive S

A 1,149-square-foot single-family residence at 1122 Yorkshire Drive S in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $415,000, $361 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The home features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

8. $400,000, property at 1303 Oak Bend Road

The sale of the property at 1303 Oak Bend Road in Sandwich has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The transaction was completed on March 9.

9. $381,000, property at 212 Saint Andrews Drive

The property at 212 Saint Andrews Drive in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $381,000. The deal was closed on March 13.

10. $380,000, single-family home at 909 West Northwind Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 909 West Northwind Drive in Sandwich. The price was $380,000. The deal was finalized on March 18.

Real EstateUnited RobotsDeKalb CountySycamoreEarlvilleDeKalb County Front Headlines