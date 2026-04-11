These residential properties were the best deals for McHenry County's in the week of March 30

A single-family home in McHenry that sold for $255,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $381,738, or $158 per square foot. A total of 65 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,903 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $255,000, single-family home at 4807 Paulsen Street

A 1,634-square-foot single-family house at 4807 Paulsen Street in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $255,000, $156 per square foot. The home was built in 1965. The deal was closed on March 18.

2. $260,000, condominium at 507 Legend Lane

A 1,671-square-foot condominium at 507 Legend Lane in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $260,000, $156 per square foot. The condo was built in 2005. The deal was finalized on March 16.

3. $262,000, single-family home at 1807 Beach Road

The single-family home at 1807 Beach Road in McHenry has new owners. The price was $262,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,125 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The transaction was completed on March 19.

4. $270,000, single-family home at 5623 Sylvan Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 5623 Sylvan Drive in Wonder Lake has been finalized. The price was $270,000. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,092 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $247. The transaction was completed on March 18.

5. $272,000, condominium at 2380 Dawson Lane

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 2380 Dawson Lane in Algonquin. The price was $272,000. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 1,401 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

6. $275,000, four-bedroom house at 601 South Jefferson Street

A 1,962-square-foot single-family home at 601 South Jefferson Street in Woodstock has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000, $140 per square foot. The house was built in 1900. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 16.

7. $285,000, condominium at 10037 Cummings Street

A 1,465-square-foot condominium at 10037 Cummings Street in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $195 per square foot. The condo was built in 2007. The deal was closed on March 20.

8. $285,000, four-bedroom home at 47 Sunset Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 47 Sunset Drive in Cary. The price was $285,000. The house was built in 1965 and the living area totals 2,140 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $133. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 20.

9. $287,000, single-family home at 2510 South Birchwood Avenue

The single-family house at 2510 South Birchwood Avenue in McHenry has new owners. The price was $287,000. The home was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,134 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 18.

10. $299,500, single-family home at 3303 North Us Highway 12

The sale of the single-family residence at 3303 North Us Highway 12 in Spring Grove has been finalized. The price was $299,500. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,313 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $129. The deal was finalized on March 17.