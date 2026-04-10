What can $300,000 buy you in Kane County, March 30 to April 5?

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kane County, here’s what sold for $300,000 or under during the past week.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 30, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000

Situated at 151 West Park Avenue, Unit D, Sugar Grove, this single-family house, was sold in March for a price of $300,000, translating to $166 per square foot. The property was constructed in 2004 and offers a living area of 1,806 square feet. The deal was finalized on March 24.

2. $300,000

In March, a condominium located at 1850 Candlelight Circle, Montgomery, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,754 square feet, was built in 2004 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $171 per square foot. The deal was closed on March 24.

3. $295,000

For a price tag of $295,000, the single-family residence, located at 804 Briar Glen Court, Hampshire, changed hands in March. The transaction was completed on March 18.

4. $295,000

At $295,000, the single-family home located at 388 Manor Place, Aurora, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in March. This property, built in 1954, provides two bedrooms and one bathroom, along with an 8,946-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on March 24.

5. $290,000

This condominium, featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in March. Located at 3388 Sanctuary Drive, Elgin, the house spans 1,420 square feet and was sold for $290,000, or $204 per square foot. It was built in 2006. The transaction was completed on March 19.