Single-family home sells for $720,000 in St. Charles

A single-family residence located at 718 Prairie Street in St. Charles has a new owner since April 1.

The 3,329-square-foot home, built in 2008, was sold for $720,000, or $216 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 8,306 square feet.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· In December 2024, a 1,560-square-foot single-family home at 328 South 7th Street in St. Charles sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $285. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,551-square-foot single-family house at 315 South 8th Street in St. Charles, sold in June 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 814 South 7th Street in St. Charles, in October 2025, a 1,223-square-foot single-family home was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.