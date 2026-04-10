Single-family home sells for $405,000 in South Elgin

A 1,531-square-foot single-family home, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The house at 1 Jenna Court in South Elgin was sold on April 1 for $405,000, or $265 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 13,068 square feet.

Other homes in South Elgin that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In May 2025, a 1,544-square-foot single-family residence at 7 Farmington Court sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,414-square-foot single-family house at 1370 Marleigh Lane, sold in November 2025, for $347,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 653 Fairview Lane, in August 2025, a 1,604-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $397,000, a price per square foot of $248. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.