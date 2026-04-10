Single-family home in Elburn sells for $350,000

A 1,600-square-foot single-family house, built in 1968, has changed hands.

The house at 411 South 1st Street in Elburn was sold on April 2 for $350,000, or $219 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Elburn have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,708-square-foot single-family home at 525 South Saratoga Drive, sold in December 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 425 South Cambridge Avenue sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· At 214 South Read Street, in October 2025, a single-family house was sold for $183,000.