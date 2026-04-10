Sale closed in Joliet: $288,400 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 1123 Roosevelt Avenue in Joliet changed ownership on March 27.

The 1,052-square-foot house, built in 1952, was sold for $288,400, or $274 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,511 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· At 917 Donnie Court, in May 2025, a 1,676-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $281,875, a price per square foot of $168. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a single-family house at 1203 Agnes Avenue sold for $218,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,030-square-foot single-family residence at 1112 Plainfield Road, sold in August 2025, for $189,000, a price per square foot of $93.