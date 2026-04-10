Montgomery: Single-family home goes for $395,000

A single-family residence located at 2455 Montclair Lane in Montgomery changed ownership on March 18.

The 1,879-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $395,000, or $210 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Montgomery that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,000-square-foot single-family home at 2763 Providence Lane, sold in August 2025, for $382,000, a price per square foot of $191. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,508-square-foot single-family house at 2461 Hillsboro Lane sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2455 Hillsboro Lane, in September 2025, a 1,700-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.