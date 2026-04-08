Three-bedroom house sells in Elgin for $401,500

The single-family house located at 1127 Pine Valley Court in Elgin was sold on March 30, for $401,500, or $176 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,286 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 1,565 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a 2,258-square-foot single-family residence at 1110 Pine Valley Court sold for $393,000, a price per square foot of $174. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1000 Broadmoor Drive, in September 2025, a 2,500-square-foot single-family home was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,500-square-foot single-family home at 1002 Broadmoor Drive, sold in January 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $166. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.