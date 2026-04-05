How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in DeKalb County in the week of March 23?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $685,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 19 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $284,668. The average price per square foot was $212.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $685,000, single-family home at 740 West State Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 740 West State Street in Sycamore. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 1873 and the living area totals 2,871 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $239. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 4.

2. $500,000, rural residence at 18707 Webster Road

The rural residence at 18707 Webster Road in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000. The deal was finalized on March 4.

3. $413,000, single-family home at 220 Stearn Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 220 Stearn Drive in Genoa has been finalized. The price was $413,000. The deal was closed on March 9.

4. $399,500, single-family home at 11410 Waterman Road

The single-family residence at 11410 Waterman Road in Waterman has new owners. The price was $399,500. The deal was closed on March 4.

5. $317,500, single-family home at 19474 Hahn Road, Suite 2

A 1,392-square-foot single-family residence at 19474 Hahn Road, Suite 2 in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $317,500, $228 per square foot. The house was built in 1973. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 4.

6. $295,000, single-family home at 2133 Patriot Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2133 Patriot Drive in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $295,000. The deal was finalized on March 4.

7. $284,500, single-family home at 625 James Street

The single-family residence at 625 James Street in Hinckley has been sold. The total purchase price was $284,500. The deal was closed on March 5.

8. $280,500, single-family home at 11782 Pebble Beach Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 11782 Pebble Beach Drive in Genoa. The price was $280,500. The deal was finalized on March 4.

9. $257,500, single-family home at 225 Sabin Street

A 696-square-foot single-family residence at 225 Sabin Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $257,500, $370 per square foot. The home was built in 1942. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 4.

10. $250,000, property at 2548 Shabbona Grove Road

The property at 2548 Shabbona Grove Road in Shabbona has new owners. The price was $250,000. The property’s living area totals 1,958 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $128. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 4.