How much did the 10 most expensive properties sell for in Will County in the week of March 23?

A single-family home in Mokena that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 154 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $376,230, or $211 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $900,000, single-family home at 19427 South Hunter Trail

The single-family home at 19427 South Hunter Trail in Mokena has new owners. The price was $900,000. The house living area totals 6,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 12.

2. $853,272, property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard

The sale of the property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $853,272. The transaction was completed on March 13.

3. $849,000, single-family home at 2207 Sisters Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2207 Sisters Avenue in Naperville. The price was $849,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 2,755 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $308. The deal was closed on March 10.

4. $824,000, single-family home at 11701 Golden Gate Drive

The single-family house at 11701 Golden Gate Drive in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $824,000. The deal was finalized on March 9.

5. $817,500, single-family home at 723 Mesa Drive

A 3,246-square-foot single-family residence at 723 Mesa Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $817,500, $252 per square foot. The home was built in 1992. The deal was closed on March 13.

6. $760,000, single-family home at 3720 Mandeville Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3720 Mandeville Lane in Naperville. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 3,166 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $240. The transaction was completed on March 10.

7. $740,000, single-family home at 5 Player Court

The single-family house at 5 Player Court in Bolingbrook has new owners. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,920 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The deal was finalized on March 11.

8. $727,500, single-family home at 8485 Stone Creek Boulevard

The single-family residence at 8485 Stone Creek Boulevard in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $727,500. The transaction was completed on March 13.

9. $695,000, single-family home at 220 Santos Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 220 Santos Avenue in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $695,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 4,048 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 12.

10. $689,900, single-family home at 14848 West Ginger Lane

A 2,872-square-foot single-family house at 14848 West Ginger Lane in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $689,900, $240 per square foot. The deal was closed on March 10.