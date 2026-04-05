Four-bedroom house sells in Yorkville for $575,000

A single-family residence located at 1161 Kate Drive in Yorkville changed owner on March 19.

The 2,942-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $575,000, or $195 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· In February 2025, a 3,138-square-foot single-family house at 1193 Taus Circle sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1242 Deerpath Drive, in October 2025, a 3,172-square-foot single-family home was sold for $572,500, a price per square foot of $180. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,014-square-foot single-family residence at 1076 Homestead Drive, sold in June 2025, for $560,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.