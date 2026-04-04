Sale closed in Sycamore: $450,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 1126 Arneita Street in Sycamore changed owners on March 18.

The 1,549-square-foot house, built in 2004, was sold for $450,000, or $291 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently been sold close by include:

· In February 2025, a 1,826-square-foot single-family residence at 1108 Arneita Street sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,856-square-foot single-family residence at 1120 Oxford Circle, sold in February, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· At 1125 Oxford Circle, in August 2025, a 1,741-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.