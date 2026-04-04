Sale closed in Bourbonnais: $240,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence has changed hands.

The house at 473 Mohawk Drive in Bourbonnais was sold on March 12. The purchase price was $240,000. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Bourbonnais have also recently been sold:

· At 672 Cherokee Drive, in January 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $275,000.

· A single-family residence at 330 Mohawk Drive, sold in January 2025, for $245,000.

· In April 2025, a single-family residence at 624 Cherokee Drive sold for $280,000.