Single-family home in Elgin sells for $539,000

A 3,044-square-foot single-family home, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 346 Copper Springs Lane in Elgin was sold on March 20 for $539,000, or $177 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elgin have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,154-square-foot single-family residence at 359 Copper Springs Lane, sold in February, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,392-square-foot single-family house at 264 Monument Road sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 361 Copper Springs Lane, in May 2025, a 2,300-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $354,500, a price per square foot of $154. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.