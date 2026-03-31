Hinsdale: Five-bedroom home sells for $3.25 million

A 6,500-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1907, has changed hands.

The house at 316 South Oak Street in Hinsdale was sold on March 12 for $3.25 million, or $500 per square foot. This three-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there are three fireplaces. The property is equipped with radiant heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers three parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.6 acres.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been purchased:

· At 133 South Park Avenue, in October 2025, a 6,434-square-foot single-family home was sold for $4.2 million, a price per square foot of $653. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 5,074-square-foot single-family house at 433 East 6th Street sold for $2.3 million, a price per square foot of $453. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 5,915-square-foot single-family home at 439 East 6th Street, sold in August 2025, for $4.23 million, a price per square foot of $714.