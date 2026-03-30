Single-family home sells in Algonquin for $531,500

A single-family residence located at 760 Regal Lane in Algonquin changed ownership on March 13.

The 2,338-square-foot house, built in 1998, was sold for $531,500, or $227 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,000 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,598-square-foot single-family house at 3 Regal Court, sold in June 2025, for $505,000, a price per square foot of $194.

· At 4 Regal Court, in July 2025, a 3,282-square-foot single-family home was sold for $512,000, a price per square foot of $156.

· In August 2025, a 3,008-square-foot single-family home at 661 Regal Lane sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $180.