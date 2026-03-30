Single-family home sells for $775,000 in Johnsburg

The single-family residence located at 2911 Hanging Fen Court in Johnsburg was sold on March 16, for $775,000, or $282 per square foot.

The home, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,748 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features three parking spots. The lot, which encompasses 0.8 acres, additionally offers a pool.

These nearby homes in Johnsburg have also recently changed hands:

· In July 2025, a 3,317-square-foot single-family home at 3916 Windmere Lane sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· A 3,915-square-foot single-family house at 2908 Fox Knoll Court, sold in August 2025, for $685,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· At 3910 Dutch Creek Lane, in July 2025, a 4,058-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $136. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.