Single-family home in Plano sells for $370,000

A single-family home located at 3649 Bailey Street in Plano changed ownership on March 12.

The 2,904-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $370,000, or $127 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Plano that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In July 2025, a 2,904-square-foot single-family residence at 3400 Tamaira Street sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $136. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 803 Christopher Street, in February 2025, a 2,374-square-foot single-family house was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $141. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,072-square-foot single-family house at 3407 Tamaira Street, sold in November 2025, for $356,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.