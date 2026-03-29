Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DeKalb County in the week of March 9

A rural residence in Hinckley that sold for $695,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County in the past week.
The county saw a total of 25 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $269,240. The average price per square foot was $278.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $695,000, rural residence at 17751 Scott Road
The rural residence at 17751 Scott Road in Hinckley has been sold. The total purchase price was $695,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.
2. $445,000, rural residence at 13751 Ash Road
The sale of the rural residence at 13751 Ash Road in Genoa has been finalized. The price was $445,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.
3. $435,000, residential home at 410 North 4th Street
The residential property at 410 North 4th Street in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $435,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.
4. $380,000, single-family home at 1012 Joshua Lane
The single-family residence at 1012 Joshua Lane in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000. The transaction was completed on March 2.
5. $350,000, single-family home at 1809 Fairside Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1809 Fairside Drive in Sandwich. The price was $350,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.
6. $325,000, single-family home at 404 Forrest Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 404 Forrest Lane in Genoa. The price was $325,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.
7. $313,000, single-family home at 921 Birchwood Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 921 Birchwood Drive in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $313,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 866 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $361. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.
8. $305,000, single-family home at 301 North View Street
The single-family residence at 301 North View Street in Hinckley has new owners. The price was $305,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.
9. $305,000, condominium at 505 Anjali Court
The condominium at 505 Anjali Court in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $305,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.
10. $275,000, residential home at 328 Augusta Avenue
The residential property at 328 Augusta Avenue in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.