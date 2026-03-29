Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DeKalb County in the week of March 9

A rural residence in Hinckley that sold for $695,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 25 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $269,240. The average price per square foot was $278.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $695,000, rural residence at 17751 Scott Road

The rural residence at 17751 Scott Road in Hinckley has been sold. The total purchase price was $695,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

2. $445,000, rural residence at 13751 Ash Road

The sale of the rural residence at 13751 Ash Road in Genoa has been finalized. The price was $445,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $435,000, residential home at 410 North 4th Street

The residential property at 410 North 4th Street in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $435,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $380,000, single-family home at 1012 Joshua Lane

The single-family residence at 1012 Joshua Lane in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000. The transaction was completed on March 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $350,000, single-family home at 1809 Fairside Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1809 Fairside Drive in Sandwich. The price was $350,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

6. $325,000, single-family home at 404 Forrest Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 404 Forrest Lane in Genoa. The price was $325,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

7. $313,000, single-family home at 921 Birchwood Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 921 Birchwood Drive in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $313,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 866 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $361. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 27.

8. $305,000, single-family home at 301 North View Street

The single-family residence at 301 North View Street in Hinckley has new owners. The price was $305,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

9. $305,000, condominium at 505 Anjali Court

The condominium at 505 Anjali Court in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $305,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $275,000, residential home at 328 Augusta Avenue

The residential property at 328 Augusta Avenue in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $275,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 27.