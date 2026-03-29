How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Ogle County in the week of March 16?

A single-family home in Byron that sold for $340,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County during the past week.
The county saw a total of 11 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $228,000. The average price per square foot was $164.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $340,000, single-family home at 5304 East Hubbard Trail
A 2,325-square-foot single-family house at 5304 East Hubbard Trail in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000, $146 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.
2. $310,000, single-family home at 1204 Pickwick Drive
The single-family home at 1204 Pickwick Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $310,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $182. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.
3. $290,000, single-family home at 207 North 7th Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 207 North 7th Street in Oregon. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 3,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $95. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.
4. $285,000, single-family home at 804 Jackson Street
The sale of the single-family residence at 804 Jackson Street in Oregon has been finalized. The price was $285,000. The home was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,334 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.
5. $280,000, single-family home at 4597 North Marrill Road
A 1,216-square-foot single-family home at 4597 North Marrill Road in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $230 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.
6. $273,000, single-family home at 126 Shirley Avenue
The sale of the single-family house at 126 Shirley Avenue in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $273,000. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 2,080 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $131. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.
7. $250,000, single-family home at 1684 North Mount Morris Road
A 1,000-square-foot single-family house at 1684 North Mount Morris Road in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $250 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.
8. $175,000, single-family home at 203 Monroe Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 203 Monroe Street in Monroe Center. The price was $175,000. The house living area totals 1,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $133. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.
9. $140,000, single-family home at 901 Garfield Drive
The single-family residence at 901 Garfield Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $140,000. The home was built in 1970. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.
10. $139,000, single-family home at 800 1st Avenue
A 1,224-square-foot single-family home at 800 1st Avenue in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $139,000, $114 per square foot. The home was built in 1929. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.