How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Ogle County in the week of March 16?

A single-family home in Byron that sold for $340,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County during the past week.

The county saw a total of 11 residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $228,000. The average price per square foot was $164.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $340,000, single-family home at 5304 East Hubbard Trail

A 2,325-square-foot single-family house at 5304 East Hubbard Trail in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $340,000, $146 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $310,000, single-family home at 1204 Pickwick Drive

The single-family home at 1204 Pickwick Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $310,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $182. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

3. $290,000, single-family home at 207 North 7th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 207 North 7th Street in Oregon. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 3,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $95. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $285,000, single-family home at 804 Jackson Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 804 Jackson Street in Oregon has been finalized. The price was $285,000. The home was built in 1952 and has a living area of 1,334 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The deal was finalized on Feb. 26.

5. $280,000, single-family home at 4597 North Marrill Road

A 1,216-square-foot single-family home at 4597 North Marrill Road in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000, $230 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $273,000, single-family home at 126 Shirley Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 126 Shirley Avenue in Rochelle has been finalized. The price was $273,000. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 2,080 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $131. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

7. $250,000, single-family home at 1684 North Mount Morris Road

A 1,000-square-foot single-family house at 1684 North Mount Morris Road in Mount Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $250 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Feb. 24.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $175,000, single-family home at 203 Monroe Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 203 Monroe Street in Monroe Center. The price was $175,000. The house living area totals 1,320 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $133. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

9. $140,000, single-family home at 901 Garfield Drive

The single-family residence at 901 Garfield Drive in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $140,000. The home was built in 1970. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $139,000, single-family home at 800 1st Avenue

A 1,224-square-foot single-family home at 800 1st Avenue in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $139,000, $114 per square foot. The home was built in 1929. The transaction was completed on Feb. 27.