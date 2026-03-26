Sale closed in St. Charles: $1.4 million for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 716 North 3rd Avenue in St. Charles changed owners on March 17.

The 3,536-square-foot home, built in 2016, was sold for $1.4 million, or $395 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property occupies a lot of 9,464 square feet.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 832 North 2nd Avenue, in October 2025, a 3,170-square-foot single-family house was sold for $856,000, a price per square foot of $270. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,817-square-foot single-family residence at 218 North Delnor Avenue sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $302. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 4,165-square-foot single-family residence at 1020 North Persimmon Drive, sold in July 2025, for $1 million, a price per square foot of $240. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.