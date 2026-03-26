Rural residence in Wauconda sells for $1.15 million

The property located at 27855 West Main Street in Wauconda was sold on March 16, for $1.15 million, or $392 per square foot.

The property, built in 1981, has an interior space of 2,930 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a mixed parking solution for five cars. The lot measures 30.2 acres and features a pool.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 28200 West Main Street in Wauconda, in March 2025, a 3,112-square-foot rural residence was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A rural residence at 28044 West Roberts Road in Wauconda, sold in July 2025, for $780,000.