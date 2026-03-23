Naperville: Single-family home goes for $873,000

The single-family house located at 1123 Thackery Lane in Naperville was sold on March 5, for $873,000, or $255 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 3,418 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 3016 Gateshead Drive, in June 2025, a 2,711-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,598-square-foot single-family home at 3011 Gateshead Drive, sold in January 2025, for $865,000, a price per square foot of $240.

· In September 2025, a 2,806-square-foot single-family house at 1208 Thackery Court sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.