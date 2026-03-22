Single-family home sells in Naperville for $900,000

The recently built single-family house located at 2519 Accolade Avenue in Naperville was sold on March 5. The purchase price was $900,000.

The home was built in 2022. This is a two-story house.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In February, a 3,400-square-foot single-family residence at 2843 Lancelot Lane sold for $903,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 3640 Ambrosia Drive, in December 2025, a 3,450-square-foot single-family home was sold for $901,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 1,962-square-foot single-family residence at 3804 Mallard Lane, sold in June 2025, for $580,000, a price per square foot of $296.