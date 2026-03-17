Four-bedroom house sells in Aurora for $534,116

A single-family residence located at 2951 Thunderbird Court W in Aurora has a new owner since March 3.

The 2,955-square-foot home, built in 2004, was sold for $534,116, or $181 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a built-in garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,920 square feet.

Other homes in Aurora that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,328-square-foot single-family house at 2155 Grayhawk Drive W, sold in October 2025, for $306,000, a price per square foot of $230.

· In September 2025, a 1,499-square-foot single-family home at 2134 Middlebury Drive W sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $230.

· At 2136 Grayhawk Drive W, in February, a 1,200-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $299,900, a price per square foot of $250.