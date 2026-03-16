Single-family home sells in Geneva for $650,000

A single-family house located at 1823 Fargo Boulevard in Geneva changed owners on March 5.

The 3,151-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $650,000, or $206 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features three parking spots. The property’s lot measures 13,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been purchased:

· In February 2025, a 3,034-square-foot single-family residence at 1769 Fargo Boulevard sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1050 Pebble Beach Court, in April 2025, a 4,012-square-foot single-family home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,892-square-foot single-family house at 1936 South Street, sold in September 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.