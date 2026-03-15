Single-family home sells in Lombard for $465,000

The single-family residence located at 865 Magnolia Circle in Lombard was sold on Feb. 24, for $465,000, or $295 per square foot.

The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 1,578 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Lombard that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 59 Lombard Circle, in March 2025, a 1,273-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $383,000, a price per square foot of $301.

· In May 2025, a 1,273-square-foot single-family residence at 826 School Court sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $353.

· A 1,578-square-foot single-family residence at 900 East Wilson Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $231.