Single-family home sells for $1.41 million in La Grange

The single-family home located at 117 South La Grange Road in La Grange was sold on Feb. 23, for $1.41 million, or $469 per square foot.

The home, built in 2013, has an interior space of 2,994 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 7,505 square feet.

These nearby homes in La Grange have also recently changed hands:

· At 210 South La Grange Road, in February 2025, a 3,026-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.28 million, a price per square foot of $421. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,942-square-foot single-family house at 212 South 7th Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $1.71 million, a price per square foot of $434. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,670-square-foot single-family residence at 215 East Elm Avenue sold for $1.16 million, a price per square foot of $433. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.