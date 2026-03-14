Single-family home sells for $307,500 in Rochelle

A 1,382-square-foot single-family home, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The house at 5770 Indian Trail in Rochelle was sold on Feb. 18 for $307,500, or $223 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 1 acre.

Other homes in Rochelle have recently been purchased nearby:

· In January 2025, a 1,749-square-foot single-family residence at 10167 East Shagbark Lane sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $214.

· A 1,920-square-foot single-family house at 5820 South Skare Road, sold in May 2025, for $225,000, a price per square foot of $117.

· At 5448 South Branch Court, in September 2025, a 2,508-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $142.