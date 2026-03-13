Single-family home sells in Downers Grove for $1.95 million

A 3,730-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 830 Franklin Street in Downers Grove was sold on Feb. 24 for $1.95 million, or $523 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for four cars. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been purchased:

· In May 2025, a 3,275-square-foot single-family house at 4820 Bryan Place sold for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $366.

· A 2,367-square-foot single-family home at 4841 Prospect Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $989,500, a price per square foot of $418.

· At 826 Warren Avenue, in May 2025, a 1,152-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $868.