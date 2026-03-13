Single-family home in Hinsdale sells for $1.75 million

A single-family residence located at 639 South Thurlow Street in Hinsdale has a new owner since Feb. 20.

The 3,615-square-foot house, built in 1999, was sold for $1.75 million, or $484 per square foot. This three-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 6,970 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been purchased:

· In January, a 2,821-square-foot single-family home at 544 South 7th Street sold for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $437.

· A 3,718-square-foot single-family house at 724 South Madison Street, sold in September 2025, for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $390. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 604 South Monroe Street, in August 2025, a 3,497-square-foot single-family home was sold for $2.36 million, a price per square foot of $676.