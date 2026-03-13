Single-family home built in 1875 sells for $190,000 in Marseilles

A 1,610-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1875, has changed hands.

The home at 532 1st Street in Marseilles was sold on Feb. 25 for $190,000, or $118 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Marseilles that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 451 Ryall Street sold for $145,000.

· At 354 Ryall Street, in March 2025, a 1,524-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $169,000, a price per square foot of $111.

· A 1,220-square-foot single-family residence at 364 Ryall Street, sold in April 2025, for $165,000, a price per square foot of $135.