Lee County / Whiteside: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Amboy that sold for $40,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside over the last week was $128,991. The average price per square foot ended up at $154. A total of 11 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,338 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $40,000, single-family home at 14 South Jones Avenue

A 1,164-square-foot single-family residence at 14 South Jones Avenue in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $40,000, $34 per square foot. The house was built in 1891. The deal was closed on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $59,900, single-family home at 611 1st Avenue

The single-family house at 611 1st Avenue in Sterling has new owners. The price was $59,900. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $67,000, single-family home at 912 Chicago Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 912 Chicago Avenue in Dixon. The price was $67,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 968 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $69. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $100,000, single-family home at 1216 South Ottawa Avenue

A 1,000-square-foot single-family residence at 1216 South Ottawa Avenue in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $100,000, $100 per square foot. The house was built in 1927. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

5. $100,000, single-family home at 209 Railroad Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 209 Railroad Avenue in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $100,000. The home was built in 1941 and has a living area of 1,502 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $67. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $140,000, single-family home at 248 North State Street

A 904-square-foot single-family residence at 248 North State Street in Franklin Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $140,000, $155 per square foot. The house was built in 1916. The deal was finalized on Feb. 5.