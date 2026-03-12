What were the best deals for residential properties in Kendall County the week of March 2?

A single-family home in Plano that sold for $175,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $424,435. The average price per square foot ended up at $202. A total of 13 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,749 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $175,000, single-family home at 307 West Charles Street

The sale of the single-family home at 307 West Charles Street in Plano has been finalized. The price was $175,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,134 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

2. $220,500, condominium at 148 Bertram Drive, Unit P

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 148 Bertram Drive, Unit P in Yorkville. The price was $220,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $192. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

3. $229,000, two-bedroom house at 1413 Cottonwood Trail

A 1,259-square-foot single-family residence at 1413 Cottonwood Trail in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $229,000, $182 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The house features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

4. $230,000, single-family home at 313 Waubonsee Drive

A 1,382-square-foot single-family house at 313 Waubonsee Drive in Plano has been sold. The total purchase price was $230,000, $166 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The deal was finalized on Feb. 18.

5. $306,000, condominium at 524 Majestic Lane

The condominium at 524 Majestic Lane in Oswego has new owners. The price was $306,000. The condo was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,627 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

6. $308,500, condominium at 1896 Sedgewood Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 1896 Sedgewood Avenue in Aurora. The price was $308,500. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 1,125 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274. The condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

7. $325,000, three-bedroom house at 703 Kristen Street

The single-family house at 703 Kristen Street in Plano has new owners. The price was $325,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,604 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 18.

8. $329,650, rural residence at 16801 North Ridge Road

A 4,461-square-foot rural residence at 16801 North Ridge Road in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $329,650, $74 per square foot. The house was built in 1928. The house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.