Single-family home sells in Crystal Lake for $350,000

A 2,114-square-foot single-family home, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The home at 9515 Butternut Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 27 for $350,000, or $166 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.8 acres.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,994-square-foot single-family residence at 9411 Butternut Drive, sold in February, for $343,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 9513 Elm Lane, in December 2025, a 2,314-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a single-family residence at 9406 Linder Avenue sold for $225,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.