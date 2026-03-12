Sale closed in La Grange: $925,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 518 West Cossitt Avenue in La Grange changed ownership on Feb. 24.

The 2,366-square-foot home, built in 1923, was sold for $925,000, or $391 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,026 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 115 South Spring Avenue, in November 2025, a 2,156-square-foot single-family home was sold for $751,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,446-square-foot single-family residence at 132 South Spring Avenue sold for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $511. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,811-square-foot single-family residence at 400 West Cossitt Avenue, sold in January, for $775,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.