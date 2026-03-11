Three-bedroom house in South Elgin goes for $335,000

The single-family house located at 775 East State Street in South Elgin was sold on Feb. 24, for $335,000, or $254 per square foot.

The home, built in 1962, has an interior space of 1,320 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,663 square feet.

Other homes in South Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,001-square-foot single-family home at 200 East Patrick Drive, sold in February, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $295. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a single-family residence at 548 East Middle Street sold for $266,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 366 East Pleasant Drive, in May 2025, a 1,040-square-foot single-family home was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $337. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.