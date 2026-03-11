Single-family home sells in New Lenox for $795,000

The single-family residence located at 1108 Hillside Drive in New Lenox was sold on Feb. 25. The purchase price was $795,000.

The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.7 acres.

Other homes in New Lenox that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family house at 1119 Green Glen Court, sold in April 2025, for $746,000.

· In October 2025, a single-family home at 919 North Marley Road sold for $399,900. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 821 Chatfield Road, in October 2025, a single-family house was sold for $900,000.