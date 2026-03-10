Single-family home sells in Oswego for $335,000

The single-family residence located at 22 Alex Court in Oswego was sold on Feb. 23, for $335,000, or $180 per square foot.

The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,860 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 6,098 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· In July 2025, a 1,400-square-foot single-family house at 28 Primrose Lane sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 293 Waterbury Circle, in June 2025, a 1,382-square-foot single-family home was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,400-square-foot single-family residence at 28 Waterbury Circle, sold in August 2025, for $327,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.