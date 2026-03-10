Sale closed in St. Charles: $545,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 227 Chasse Circle in St. Charles was sold on Feb. 24, for $545,000, or $222 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,450 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 8,400 square feet.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently been sold:

· In September 2025, a 2,684-square-foot single-family residence at 1909 Bridle Court sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 21 Southgate Course, in October 2025, a 2,428-square-foot single-family house was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,048-square-foot single-family home at 28 Southgate Course, sold in June 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $210.