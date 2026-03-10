Sale closed in Geneva: $475,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 14 North Cambridge Drive in Geneva was sold on Feb. 24, for $475,000, or $324 per square foot.

The home, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,466 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 11,045 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 2,288-square-foot single-family residence at 114 North Wakefield Lane sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,218-square-foot single-family home at 20 North Cambridge Drive, sold in June 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $271. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2326 North Brookway Drive, in October 2025, a 2,218-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $554,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.