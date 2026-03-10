Four-bedroom house sells for $549,000 in Geneva

A 2,143-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1987, has changed hands.

The home at 231 North Cambridge Drive in Geneva was sold on Feb. 24 for $549,000, or $256 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 114 North Wakefield Lane, in July 2025, a 2,288-square-foot single-family house was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a 1,466-square-foot single-family home at 14 North Cambridge Drive sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,283-square-foot single-family residence at 395 North Colonial Circle, sold in February 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.