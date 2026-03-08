What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in DeKalb County, reported Feb. 23-March 1?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $659,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 38 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $286,013. The average price per square foot was $257.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $659,000, single-family home at 1825 Jc Kellog Street

A 2,580-square-foot single-family residence at 1825 Jc Kellog Street in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $659,000, $255 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 28.

2. $580,000, single-family home at 56 Briden Lane

A 1,797-square-foot single-family residence at 56 Briden Lane in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $580,000, $323 per square foot. The home was built in 2022. The house features one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

3. $545,500, rural residence at 3720 West Sandwich Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 3720 West Sandwich Road in Sandwich. The price was $545,500. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

4. $435,000, single-family home at 1120 Oxford Circle

The sale of the single-family residence at 1120 Oxford Circle in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $435,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,856 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The home features one bedroom and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

5. $435,000, single-family home at 495 John Marshall Lane

The single-family residence at 495 John Marshall Lane in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $435,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 1,870 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $233. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

6. $420,000, single-family home at 626 South Kincaid Street

A 1,382-square-foot single-family residence at 626 South Kincaid Street in Maple Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000, $304 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

7. $375,000, residential home at 1725 Sunglow Lane

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 1725 Sunglow Lane in DeKalb. The price was $375,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

8. $350,000, residential home at 650 North View Street

The residential property at 650 North View Street in Hinckley has new owners. The price was $350,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

9. $349,000, single-family home at 752 Kensington Boulevard

The single-family residence at 752 Kensington Boulevard in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $349,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

10. $318,000, condominium at 419 Anjali Court

The sale of the condominium at 419 Anjali Court in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $318,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.