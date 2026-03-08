Single-family home sells for $185,000 in Sycamore

A single-family residence located at 521 West State Street in Sycamore changed ownership on Feb. 13.

The 992-square-foot house, built in 1886, was sold for $185,000, or $186 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,000 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 326 West Grant Street, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $235,000. The home has six bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In February 2025, a single-family residence at 344 West Grant Street sold for $150,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family residence at 150 North Cross Street, sold in April 2025, for $236,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.