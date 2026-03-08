Single-family home in Woodstock sells for $384,000

The single-family home located at 1832 Yasgur Drive in Woodstock was sold on Feb. 23. The purchase price was $384,000.

The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,308 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1819 Woodside Drive, in December 2025, a 1,418-square-foot single-family house was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $226.

· In August 2025, a 1,180-square-foot single-family residence at 1820 Sebastian Drive sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family home at 959 Quill Lane, sold in March 2025, for $230,000.