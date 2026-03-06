Single-family home sells for $370,000 in Sycamore

A 1,202-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 805 Alden Drive in Sycamore was sold on Feb. 20 for $370,000, or $308 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,550-square-foot single-family residence at 718 Northgate Drive, sold in September 2025, for $429,000, a price per square foot of $277. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a single-family residence at 812 Amherst Drive sold for $259,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 2210 Surrey Street, in August 2025, a 1,528-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $416,000, a price per square foot of $272. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.